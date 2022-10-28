Oct. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.