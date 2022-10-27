 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Carlisle area. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

