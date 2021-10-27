 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News