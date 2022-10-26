 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Carlisle's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

