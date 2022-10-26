Carlisle's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Oct. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecast…