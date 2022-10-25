Oct. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Carlisle's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.