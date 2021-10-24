This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to …
Carlisle's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 53F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Carlisle will be warm. The for…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carlisle community. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54…
Carlisle's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees toda…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 54F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle ar…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showi…
Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 d…