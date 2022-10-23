 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Carlisle's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Carlisle will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

