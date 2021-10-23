Oct. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.