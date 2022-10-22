This evening in Carlisle: Mostly clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
