Oct. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

