Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 54F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.

