Oct. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Carlisle's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Carlisle folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.