Oct. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Carlisle's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 53F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Carlisle will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.

