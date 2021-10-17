Oct. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

For the drive home in Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Carlisle could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.