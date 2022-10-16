Carlisle's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Carlisle: A mostly clear sky. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Car…
Today's temperature in Carlisle will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to …
For the drive home in Carlisle: A few clouds overnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s to…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Tues…
Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Expect clear ski…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Mostly clear. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Wedne…
Carlisle folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Today's temperature in Carlisle will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and…