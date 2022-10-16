 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Carlisle's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.

