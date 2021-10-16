Oct. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

For the drive home in Carlisle: A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Carlisle could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.