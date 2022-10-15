 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

For the drive home in Carlisle: A few clouds overnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.

