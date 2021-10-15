This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Carlisle will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
