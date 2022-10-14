Carlisle's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Carlisle: A mostly clear sky. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Car…
Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Today's condit…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle a…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
🎧 Learn what went right and wrong with Hurricane Ian forecasts on the Across the Sky podcast.
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Tues…
Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Expect clear ski…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Mostly clear. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Wedne…
Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. We'll see s…
Carlisle folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…