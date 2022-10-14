Oct. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Carlisle's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.