Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: A few clouds. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Friday. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. There is a fairly high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
