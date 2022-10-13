Oct. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Rain showers early with mostly clear conditions later at night. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.