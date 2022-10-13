This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Rain showers early with mostly clear conditions later at night. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Carlisle: A mostly clear sky. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Car…
Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Today's condit…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle a…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Tues…
🎧 Learn what went right and wrong with Hurricane Ian forecasts on the Across the Sky podcast.
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Mostly clear. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Wedne…
Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. We'll see s…
Carlisle folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…