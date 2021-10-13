Carlisle's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carlisle community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
