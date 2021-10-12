For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carlisle area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
