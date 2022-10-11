Oct. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Mostly clear. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.