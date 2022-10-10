 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

