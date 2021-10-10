For the drive home in Carlisle: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Carlisle. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
