Oct. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening in Carlisle: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 52F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 92% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast.