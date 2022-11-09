 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Mostly clear. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

