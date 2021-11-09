For the drive home in Carlisle: Cloudy. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
