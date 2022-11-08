Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Nov. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
