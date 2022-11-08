 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

