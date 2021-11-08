For the drive home in Carlisle: Clear. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
