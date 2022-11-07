Nov. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening in Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.