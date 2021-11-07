This evening in Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carlisle's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carlisle area. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24%…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 d…
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 deg…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Mostly clear. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Carlisle temperatures will reach the…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carlisle area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Expec…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Carlisle area. It looks…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 46F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It loo…