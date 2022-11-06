This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 61F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Monday, it will be a warm day in Carlisle. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
