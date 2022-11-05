This evening in Carlisle: Mostly cloudy skies early with showers developing late. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carlisle community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Nov. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
