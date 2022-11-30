This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low around 35F. Winds light and …
Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. It should …
Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Periods …
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: A few clouds. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carlisle area. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of s…
Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and c…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Tuesday. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. The area will see g…
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.