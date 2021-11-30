 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

For the drive home in Carlisle: A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News