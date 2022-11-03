This evening's outlook for Carlisle: A mostly clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Carlisle folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Carlisle: Mostly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s tomorro…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's tempera…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm tod…
Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 …
Carlisle's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It sho…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Carlisle folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carlisle area. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, tempera…
🎧 What have we learned 10 years after Superstorm Sandy? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.