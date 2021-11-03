For the drive home in Carlisle: A few clouds from time to time. Widespread frost likely. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
