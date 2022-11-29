Nov. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

For the drive home in Carlisle: Mostly cloudy skies early with showers developing late. Low near 40F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Carlisle area. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.