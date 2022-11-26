 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.

