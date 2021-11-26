Carlisle's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Saturday. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Cloudy with showers. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Ca…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Carlisle temperatures will re…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Saturday. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Carl…
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Carlisle's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Cool tempe…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carlisle today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carlisle today. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine t…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carlisle area. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degree…