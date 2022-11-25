This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Carlisle area. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: A mostly clear sky. Low near 20F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carlisle residents…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. 26 degrees is today's l…
Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and c…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 de…
For the drive home in Carlisle: A mostly clear sky. Low 23F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Satur…
Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Today's …
It will be a cold day in Carlisle, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. Expect clear …
Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degree…
Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. We wil…