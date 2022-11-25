 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Carlisle area. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.

