Nov. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Carlisle's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Carlisle could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.