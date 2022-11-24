Nov. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.