Nov. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.