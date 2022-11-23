Nov. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: A mostly clear sky. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Carlisle area. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.