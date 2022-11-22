Carlisle's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Carlisle area. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: A mostly clear sky. Low near 20F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carlisle residents…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 5 to …
For the drive home in Carlisle: A mostly clear sky. Low 23F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Satur…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. 26 degrees is today's l…
Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. We…
Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of su…
Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degree…
It will be a cold day in Carlisle, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. Expect clear …
Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Today's …