Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Carlisle could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Nov. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
