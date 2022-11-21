Nov. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening's outlook for Carlisle: A mostly clear sky. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.