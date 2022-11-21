 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for Carlisle: A mostly clear sky. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News